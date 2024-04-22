We Leased the Kraken! Catch up with the ongoing adventures of the Cephalosquad on Dugongs and Seadragons.

Dugongs and Seadragons is the only Dungeons and Dragons Podcast featuring actual marine science professionals playing D&D 5e while talking about marine science, conservation, and all things ocean. It’s been going for a long time, and jumping into the mid-point of an actual play podcast can feel like a daunting task.

But we’ve got you covered:

Last summer, during the Writers’ and Actors’ strike, we joined our fellow artists and performers in solidarity. The end result is that there was a several month lag between the episode that went out last week and the episode that came out today. Travis, our long suffering Dungeon Master, was tasked with recapping the last several years of adventure to his players, who had completely forgotten what we were up to.

His pain is your benefit. Today’s episode is as good a spot as any to dive into this fun, funny, weird, and wonderful little experiment in ocean science education. And in true D&D fashion, we spend an entire episode attempting to open a box, all the while discussing maritime policy, marine pollution, and why you shouldn’t get acid in your eye.

And if you want to listen to the epic fight with a Kraken on a short term contract, check out the last few episodes:

We’ve got a Patreon (separate and completely unrelated to the Southern Fried Science Patreon), where you can get behind-the-scenes clips and other ocean adventures.

Featured image: Dr. Thaler’s weird little rabbit necromancer that’s obsessed with de-extinction.

